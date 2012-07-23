Matt Opsahl

The Amazing Power of Coconut! Pt II

I'm creating daily illustrations to be paired with a health tip for RUVED Inc's social network accounts. The goal, for me, is to do one in 30 mins or less.

Here's the health tip this illustration is based on:

Coconut is "nature's super food", beneficial in food, body care with sweet & cooling properties.

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
