Before and After

Nice to meet you! Here is our card – well, the reverse of it :)

Do you remember The Astronomer from The Little Prince by Exupéry? Nobody believed him until he was dressed "with impressive style and elegance". Grown-ups are like that.

And this is what we all do as designers: help people's ideas to be heard, understood and taken seriously.

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
