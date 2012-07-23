Jelio Dimitrov

Sprite Graffiti Fest - Pattern

Jelio Dimitrov
Jelio Dimitrov
Hire Me
  • Save
Sprite Graffiti Fest - Pattern pattern animation graffiti vector illustration
Download color palette

All the pattern illustration for Sprite Graffiti Fest

Dribbble
Rebound of
Sprite Graffiti Fest Logo
By Jelio Dimitrov
View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Jelio Dimitrov
Jelio Dimitrov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jelio Dimitrov

View profile
    • Like