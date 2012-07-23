Steven Graham

Geburtstag Einladung

Geburtstag Einladung invitation ticket old school german austria vintage bus
Detail of some invitations for a combined 30th and 60th birthday celebration on a classic old-timer bus. Inspired by the old bus and train tickets from the region.

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
