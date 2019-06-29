Akdesain

Code 234/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Code 234/365 akdesain branding clean creative vector logo type lettering typography illustration minimal negative space symbol code school code logo coding program code
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like