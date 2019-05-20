Lora True Iteration - Landing Page

Hey guys 👋

Here is another full preview of a landingpage concept from the a project Lora True Digital. Tried playing with visually pleasing, attractive colors and keep it simply cool. Hope you'll find it interesting.

Press L to like, view Real Pixels here & please don't forget to follow us!

Want similar design for your website?

Available for Hire - contactunopie@gmail.com

Thanks for watching! :)