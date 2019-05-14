Yung Tsai

Accessibility Controller

Accessibility Controller black yellow interaction ux ui animation controller accessibility principle
Playing around with an accessibility controller for an app. Essentially it would allow users to increase/decrease font size as well as the ability to control color contrast.

Thoughts/feedback?

Posted on May 14, 2019
