Ben Saufley

Sene

Ben Saufley
Ben Saufley
  • Save
Sene soccer newenglandrevolution drawing
Download color palette

Not sure if sketches like this belong here, but anyway. I drew Saër Sène, of the New England Revolution. About 20-30 minutes, from reference (below). Eyes aren't quite right.

http://www.sportsnet.ca/soccer/2012/05/19/sene_saer640_640.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2012
Ben Saufley
Ben Saufley

More by Ben Saufley

View profile
    • Like