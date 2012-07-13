24/7 Dont Waste A Second

Just a quick personal piece that relays one of my favorite things that I live by. I've been thinking about this more & more recently, as i'm coming up on 2 full years of running Awaken full time (August 22nd)...I remember the 9-5 jobs that I used to work made me feel like I was totally wasting my life away, that is until I finally took the plunge into full time work with Awaken.

For me it was the absolute best thing I could've done (going full time), and I can finally say that I feel like I live every second to the fullest in my life....I'd recommend this life to anyone that can do it!

http://www.awakendesigncompany.com