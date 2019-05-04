Bruno
Neo's new look

Neo's new look neo space tech animation character low-code outsystems astronaut mascot illustration icon
Neo's new look neo space tech animation character low-code outsystems astronaut mascot illustration icon
Neo has been a cool project, but Neo's original icon was too detailed and we decided to focus on what were its defining treats and update Neo's image accordingly.

Want to learn about Neo? Visit us:
http://outsystems.com/mascot

Neo - OutSystems Community Mascot
