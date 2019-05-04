Neo's new look

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Neo has been a cool project, but Neo's original icon was too detailed and we decided to focus on what were its defining treats and update Neo's image accordingly.
Want to learn about Neo? Visit us:
http://outsystems.com/mascot