Rames Creative Design

Professional Business Logo Made with Grid

Rames Creative Design
Rames Creative Design
  • Save
Professional Business Logo Made with Grid professional business business logo design graphic design vector logogrid logotype khaerulrisky portfolio minimalist logo designs icon logomaker logo designer logo identity branding brand and identity brand
Download color palette

I still use the grid as a benchmark of professionalism in making a logo, and gives a little youthful touch.--
--
Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
Chat WhatsApp

Other Portfolio Links

Rames Creative Design
Rames Creative Design

More by Rames Creative Design

View profile
    • Like