Andrew Leesman

FilmNotice - Logo Concept Sketch

Andrew Leesman
Andrew Leesman
  • Save
FilmNotice - Logo Concept Sketch drawing logo film reel ticket film reel sketches sketch
Download color palette

A sketch for a logo I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2012
Andrew Leesman
Andrew Leesman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andrew Leesman

View profile
    • Like