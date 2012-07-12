Ben Saufley

Torch

Torch illustration photoshop
A torch for a contest at The Sports Club/LA called the July Games. Made in Photoshop with a bunch of vectors. The idea was a textured metal flame instead of just regular fire effects. You can see its application here:
https://www.facebook.com/thesportsclubla/app_259197494196191

Posted on Jul 12, 2012
