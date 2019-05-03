Aleksandar Savic

Pulp Fiction, 1994 Chevrolet Nova

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Pulp Fiction, 1994 Chevrolet Nova tarantino retro pulp fiction outline movie line illustration iconic future film famous dots design classic car blood automobile 1994 chevrolet nova
Download color palette

One more vehicle, now for all the fans Pulp Fiction 1994, Chevrolet Nova 1974.
Expect more soon! :)

Audi rsq
Rebound of
Audi Rsq
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like