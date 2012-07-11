Dustin Chessin

Icons

Dustin Chessin
Dustin Chessin
  • Save
Icons social media facebook tumblr instgram dustin chessin icons
Download color palette

The rest of the "food themed" icons. I tried to be as creative as I could with them. The goal was to have each icon work with the food it was associated with. Tumblr ( reblog / reheat ), the reason for the take out box. Instagram ( photography / say cheese ).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2012
Dustin Chessin
Dustin Chessin

More by Dustin Chessin

View profile
    • Like