Tim Vienckowski

sj- words

Tim Vienckowski
Tim Vienckowski
  • Save
sj- words swedish typography galaxie polaris
Download color palette

my current state of impending sjuk-ness has inspired me to post a new swedish lesson on my blob

link!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2010
Tim Vienckowski
Tim Vienckowski

More by Tim Vienckowski

View profile
    • Like