Doc Reed

F Paperwork

Doc Reed
Doc Reed
  • Save
F Paperwork paperwork form faux texture
Download color palette

Working on some elements for upcoming youth summer camp. Elements going to be used in video's as faux documents, creating a look for older classified document. Still in the process of filling the forms out to look the part.

391f27ebbadb1e1cdcb080596dbce04b
Rebound of
F Main
By Doc Reed
View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Doc Reed
Doc Reed

More by Doc Reed

View profile
    • Like