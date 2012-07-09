Hunter Hastings

match maker

Hunter Hastings
Hunter Hastings
  • Save
match maker light website web clean green blue match gotham
Download color palette

First shot on Dribbble in a while! The lines through the logos will act like a flip-board, working on the CSS animation as we speak. Stay tuned!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Hunter Hastings
Hunter Hastings

More by Hunter Hastings

View profile
    • Like