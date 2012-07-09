Simon Birky Hartmann

Bee II.4

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Bee II.4 bugdorm cartoon minimal yellow black yellow jacket
Download color palette

Second take on the body.

E6291ffa5d6af2834ea3bfee36bb1a2f
Rebound of
Bee II.3
By Simon Birky Hartmann
View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2012
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like