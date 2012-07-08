VST Instrument Keys

Lance Thackeray

A set of software midi keys for a VST instrument I'm currently working on. They are designed to match the rest of the GUI (which I can't show yet) so please ignore the random borders =]

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
