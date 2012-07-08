David Stinnette

Still Evaluating

David Stinnette
David Stinnette
  • Save
Still Evaluating radio selected menu question
Download color palette

Getting close, still a few details to work out.
What do you guys think?

Check mark indicates whether the question was answered, the speech bubble represents whether or not the comment field was filled out.

B0621f62c4cfab680becd6b7c4bcaef5
Rebound of
Evaluation
By David Stinnette
View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
David Stinnette
David Stinnette
Head of Design @Front -- we're hiring!

More by David Stinnette

View profile
    • Like