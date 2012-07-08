Kyle O'Hara

High Tech Rochester Inc. Option

Kyle O'Hara
Kyle O'Hara
  • Save
High Tech Rochester Inc. Option identity logo purple high tech
Download color palette

A more approachable option. The icons will also work in this case.

17d4a9252367ebb1018a7b8f0341effe
Rebound of
High Tech Rochester Inc. Thoughts?
By Kyle O'Hara
View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Kyle O'Hara
Kyle O'Hara
Brand/Identity & Product Design

More by Kyle O'Hara

View profile
    • Like