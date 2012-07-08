Jean Mosambi

TSAW/2012.27 • Nick The Chopper

Mixtape cover.

I try since a while to connect one song of TSAW to its cover.
Today I chose a Barış Manço song.
Because of the axe and the wood and the song, this cover is some kind of tribute to another Nick: @Nick Slater who inspires me a lot.

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
