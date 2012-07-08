David Storey

Sunset and sunrise split feature

Sunset and sunrise split feature css transforms skew sunset sunrise
A crop of a demo using the skewX transform to create a diagonally split feature area. Also uses transitions for sliding between them. Post and demo can be found at http://generatedcontent.org/post/26407228072/split-feature

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
