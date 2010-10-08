Cobus Bester

CobusBester

Cobus Bester
Cobus Bester
  • Save
CobusBester design black white logo
Download color palette

Started playing around with something for http://cobusbester.com/ again. The 'splash' page on there is like a year old. So this is obviously quite a different style. Will I commit to this? Who knows... :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2010
Cobus Bester
Cobus Bester

More by Cobus Bester

View profile
    • Like