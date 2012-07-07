Mike Donovan

UI Kit Freebie (Baby Blue)

UI Kit Freebie (Baby Blue) search psd freebie tool tip media player iconography icons sliders toggles buttons photoshop vector ui profile label earch form elements rating volume codrops
Download color palette

Here's another UI kit for you ... this one styled in a "baby blue" flavor. You can get the PSD for free here. Also, this kit was just featured on the always excellent web design & development blog Codrops. I dare you not to get inspired in looking through their site.

Enjoy!

