Tactilize - Last iteration before release

Tactilize - Last iteration before release
My lovely Dribbblers,

This is the last iteration in the 'Let's create the icon for the Tactilize iPad app' process. Not downscaled yet, but pretty much release candidate nonetheless.

Bigass preview FTW ?

Posted on Jul 7, 2012
