Cashdollar Design

The Life of a Fruit Fly

Cashdollar Design
Cashdollar Design
  • Save
The Life of a Fruit Fly logo blog purple dead
Download color palette

Cognition, the new Happy Cog blog was, for a very short while named Crank.

Adding "The" made it sound less "cranky."

View the real logo (and site) here: http://cognition.happycog.com/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Cashdollar Design
Cashdollar Design

More by Cashdollar Design

View profile
    • Like