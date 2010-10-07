Natalie Armendariz

Phone Dialer

Natalie Armendariz
Natalie Armendariz
  • Save
Phone Dialer mobile iphone android green blue gray dark interface ui
Download color palette

Custom dialer for a reference Android UI

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Natalie Armendariz
Natalie Armendariz
Oh hi there!

More by Natalie Armendariz

View profile
    • Like