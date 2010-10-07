David Brooks

Fair

David Brooks
David Brooks
  • Save
Fair fireworks typography logo hand drawn old english
Download color palette

This is a portion of a logo I'm working on for a personal project. The text is hand drawn, and though I hand sketched the curves they were implemented as vectors in Fireworks. Feedback welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
David Brooks
David Brooks

More by David Brooks

View profile
    • Like