Levi Figueira

Mirage Design

Levi Figueira
Levi Figueira
  • Save
Mirage Design backwhenihadfreetime fictitious fun logo identity monochrome
Download color palette

Just dug up this oooold logo I made for some fictitious business. Looking back, I kinda like it, actually. Love the little subliminal image (tip: mouse :p).

Once again, I can only do monochromatic (two tops) stuff… :p

Gosh, cleaning up is so much fun! Finding these things lost in the middle of many dropped projects and ideas is awesome! :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Levi Figueira
Levi Figueira

More by Levi Figueira

View profile
    • Like