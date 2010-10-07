Mirage Design

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Just dug up this oooold logo I made for some fictitious business. Looking back, I kinda like it, actually. Love the little subliminal image (tip: mouse :p).
Once again, I can only do monochromatic (two tops) stuff… :p
Gosh, cleaning up is so much fun! Finding these things lost in the middle of many dropped projects and ideas is awesome! :)