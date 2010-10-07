Sahil Lavingia

my BLOG

Sahil Lavingia
Sahil Lavingia
  • Save
my BLOG blog ribbon banner sahil lavingia usc freshman
Download color palette

Finally. I'm done with my personal site for the near-future. The finishing touch: a white ribbon that, I think, really ties the design together.

Always wanted to start a blog. Now with a link to one on my main page (which gets hundreds of visits per day), I have some real motivation!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Sahil Lavingia
Sahil Lavingia

More by Sahil Lavingia

View profile
    • Like