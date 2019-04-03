Marvellous Photo Booth - Logo Concepts

Marvellous Photo Booth is a company that provides "magic mirrors" - interactive mirrors that take photos, usually placed on parties 📷

After doing some brainstorming, i decided to create a logo that mixed the "magic" through a star and the photos through the aperture, coming up with these two marks 🌟

1 is more flowy while 2 is more rigid. Which one do you prefer?

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--