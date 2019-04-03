Marvellous Photo Booth - Logo Concepts

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Marvellous Photo Booth is a company that provides "magic mirrors" - interactive mirrors that take photos, usually placed on parties 📷
After doing some brainstorming, i decided to create a logo that mixed the "magic" through a star and the photos through the aperture, coming up with these two marks 🌟
1 is more flowy while 2 is more rigid. Which one do you prefer?
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com