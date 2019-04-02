Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Ice Cream Cone Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Ice Cream Cone Mockup packaging food waffle ice-pop sundae package wrapping cornet gelato icecream ball scoop cone ice cream cream ice mock up download psd mockup
  1. 1_-_cm.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 5.jpg
  5. 6.jpg
  6. 1_-_cm.jpg

Ice Cream Cone Mockup

Price
$9.99
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Ice Cream Cone Mockup
$9.99
Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:

• 2 psd with ice cream cone (front and side view);
• video of falling ice cream;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:

• wrapping color and design;
• scoop color;
• highlights and shadows;
• background color and design;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
