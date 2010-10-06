Lydia Nichols

merit badges

Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols
  • Save
merit badges illustration design badges scouts embroidery bird sailboat wedding
Download color palette

I'm so excited that the couple was all on board for having merit badges made–it fits perfectly with the state park/scouting theme. These will be the little table gifts (along with pumpkin and smore truffles).

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols

More by Lydia Nichols

View profile
    • Like