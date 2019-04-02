Firefox Monitor Brand Identity

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey guys, as being said, we continue sharing results and artifacts of the branding work we did for Mozilla last year. This time it is an identity for the Firefox Monitor. It is a part of a big family of Firefox products. The logo sign and logo mark designed according to the brand principles we defined together with the fantastic Firefox team. We'll continue posting branding from other Firefox products, and you can expect a consistent design language across all of them.
P.S. We didn't have a chance to improve the Firefox Monitor website tho 🤷♂️
🦊 Read full case study