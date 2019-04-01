️⚽️ Levski Sofia 2019/20 away kit

️⚽️ Hi guys,

Here is the away sports kit for season 2019/20 for Levski Sofia. I've took the Home kits base design for elements to keep the consistency and modified different patterns and colors so that a away look is achieved yet keeping consistency with the home kit. The kit is influenced by the patron of the club Vasil Levski and his memorial which at some point was at outside of the capital, and today is the center of the city it's self.

I would love to hear your thoughts on the concept and your ideas where and how it could be improved.

