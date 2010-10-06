Lobster Source

Ali Sisk

I eventually got round to putting a basic holding page up for now of my new portfolio site siskmadethis Really wanted to include the use of Lobster but have noticed a lot of people are already using it. Couldn't sleep without getting use of it somewhere... Site to come soon hopefully

Posted on Oct 6, 2010
