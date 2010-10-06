Liron Tocker

Printed results (business card for @moeffju)

Liron Tocker
Liron Tocker
  • Save
Printed results (business card for @moeffju) illustration green face logo business card
Download color palette

(Photo by @moeffju)

A179880dcb0da9ae3111df9ba954a207
Rebound of
Illustration of @moeffju for business card
By Liron Tocker
View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Liron Tocker
Liron Tocker

More by Liron Tocker

View profile
    • Like