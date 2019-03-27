Matthew Moss

Ripple Effect

game water game art photoshop effects 2d animation
Hey folks!

Just a tease from current game art. I dont usually do effects animation-- so it was a bit challenging. but, over all it has a nice ripple and disperse feeling.

Thanks!

Posted on Mar 27, 2019
