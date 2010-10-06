Ricardo de Zoete

Turtle

Ricardo de Zoete
Ricardo de Zoete
Hire Me
  • Save
Turtle turtle 365psd free illustration download cartoon
Download color palette

I made this illustration to give away as a free .psd file on 365psd.com. Download it at http://365psd.com/day/200/

Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Ricardo de Zoete
Ricardo de Zoete
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ricardo de Zoete

View profile
    • Like