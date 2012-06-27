Carlos Fernandez

'Human Beings' Album Design

Carlos Fernandez
Carlos Fernandez
Hire Me
  • Save
'Human Beings' Album Design woman silhouette profile pink magenta waves radio music texture distress album rock design
Download color palette

Here's a clip of the Album Design I did for my friend's band Channel K. This is their first release titled 'Human Beings'.

I recorded the whole design process & posted the video here: https://vimeo.com/44840218

If you like their music, you can download it for free at: bit.ly/M6csd8

Carlos Fernandez
Carlos Fernandez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Carlos Fernandez

View profile
    • Like