in progress 1, 10/05/10

hyperdoodle painting drawing maura cluthe illustration
here's a little sneak peek of the insane hyperdoodle that i'm currently working on. while i don't know the exact size, i'm creating this on a hollow door that's horizontal.

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
