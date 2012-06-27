Keepsakes Video

Today I made a video for Keepsakes!!

Watch it here: http://cl.ly/2z3j3w1x2V1F3D2q1S44

Was fun! iMovie sucks so much though.. so in the near future I will be building an iMovie killer :) Have wanted to for ages.

This video is raw, un-colored and un-touched-up (lol, if thats a word)... but i like it how it looks so will probably leave it.

Only thing that needs to be added is: the opening shot will be me launching the app from my home screen :)

ENJOY!!