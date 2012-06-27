David Navarro

Gibson Explorer Body Detail

David Navarro
David Navarro
  • Save
Gibson Explorer Body Detail illustration photoshop guitar gibson explorer
Download color palette

A detail of the body. It's pretty entertaining to add lights and fingerprints everywhere :P (Still WIP)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
David Navarro
David Navarro

More by David Navarro

View profile
    • Like