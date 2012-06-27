Aaron Bouvier

Single Payer PAC

Single Payer PAC logo logomark pac single payer healthcare political action committee
Quickie logo for Single Payer PAC, soon to be the only political action committee focused squarely on electing single payer champions to the U.S. Congress.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
