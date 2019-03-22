Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saidur Shuvo

Logo Design For Kush Boyz Entertainment

Saidur Shuvo
Saidur Shuvo
  • Save
Logo Design For Kush Boyz Entertainment logo design entertailment logo kush entertainment logo kush logo kush
Download color palette

This project was for the online marketplace. This one is a nice design as well as maintaining marketplace requirements to make an international standard.
If you have a project that you’d like to work together on, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. Mail: info@saidurshuvo.com Web: www.saidurshuvo.com

Saidur Shuvo
Saidur Shuvo

More by Saidur Shuvo

View profile
    • Like