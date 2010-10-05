Juan Arreguin

Self Branding — Business Card

Business Cards for arr(e)dsigns. School project for self-branding/Stationery.
This was done with a press at school, got the aluminum plates, and designed from scratch.

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
