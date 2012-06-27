Deanna Mitchell

A man with a monocle or a record player?

A man with a monocle or a record player?
This dashboard shows instructors a week by week overview of outcomes (aka: goals, objectives) that they have assigned to their graded assignments (papers, quizzes & forums fed from moodle). From here they can add and/or edit outcomes they've assigned per course.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
