Stephen Dyson

Excalibur Ping Pong Logo

Stephen Dyson
Stephen Dyson
  • Save
Excalibur Ping Pong Logo table tennis ping pong logo
Download color palette

The second in the series of Ping Pong logo's. The names are nicknames of the bats that are used at HMG Paints during break and lunch times.
The series is an excuse to improve my Illustrator and Photoshop skills with a fun project.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Stephen Dyson
Stephen Dyson

More by Stephen Dyson

View profile
    • Like